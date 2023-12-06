Aaron Rodgers backs teammate Zach Wilson, angry about leaks from NY Jets' locker room

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not minced his words as the veteran is upset by a published report that, according to him, unfairly portrays teammate Zach Wilson as "a kid quitting on the team". The 40-year-old blasted the Jets' organisation for "chicken s---" leaks to the media.

Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show", on Tuesday, "That's a problem with the organization. We need to get to the bottom of whatever this is coming from and put a stop to it privately, because there's no place in a winning culture where -- and this isn't the only time. There's been a bunch of other leaks."

It is to be noted that Rodgers was referring to a report by The Athletic, which quoted unidentified sources as saying Wilson -- who was benched two weeks back -- is reluctant to return to the field due to a perceived injury risk. The struggling Jets (with four wins and eight losses) are making another quarterback change this week, with coach Robert Saleh to make a call sooner than later.

It is learnt that Saleh was inclined towards Wilson although the other quarterback options are in the form of Trevor Siemian and Brett Rypien.

Rodgers, who made an inspiring return to the team full time as he continues to rehab his surgically repaired Achilles, was furious and questioned why a person associated with the team would want to "assassinate someone's character like that report does for Zach."

He stated, "I think it's chicken s--- at its core, and I think it has no place at a winning organization."

As per Saleh, Wilson contacted him in his office on Monday afternoon and informed that he is willing to start Sunday in the Jets' face-off versus the Houston Texans. The coach further claimed he has no issue with Wilson's desire to play, however, deferred his quarterback decision until Wednesday.

Rodgers said he hopes Wilson addresses the team Wednesday to clarify the situation. "[The report is] basically saying that this kid is quitting on the team and doesn't want to play and has given the middle finger to the organization," he said.

'I'll tell you that I love the kid, he's an amazing young man'

He opined, "Now listen, I don't want to speak for him because he's getting a chance this week to speak and I'm going to let him speak. I'll tell you that I love the kid and I've spent a lot of time with him, and I think he's an amazing young man. ... He's gone through a lot of s--- in the last three years, and he's got every right to be frustrated and disappointed about it. I think he's done a good job of standing up and taking accountability this year when it's been his part to do it."

"Some conversations are only meant for certain people and shouldn't leave the building. There's a trust that goes along with being in the locker room, where you say something to your homie and that s--- doesn't go anywhere. Or you say something in the team meeting room [and it] doesn't go anywhere. There's been too many instances this season where stuff is happening. It's not OK, and we need to weed it out in whatever way necessary."

"I believe in the individuals in the position of leadership. I think that there's, just like anywhere, there's a lot of reactions that happen at various times, and some may be influenced by fans and pundits, maybe a little more than I'm used to. But I think it's a great opportunity for us to stick together now and to just watch and see how it all plays out and how people respond to this adversity. It's been a wild ride, and I look forward to taking back the reins pretty soon," Rodgers added.