'335' - Jimmy Neesham shares cryptic tweet targeting 2022 T20 World Cup after Australia beat NZ

New Zealand and Australia locked horns in the T20 World Cup final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday evening (November 14). While both sides had a chance to clinch their maiden T20 WC title, it was a chance for the Kane Williamson-led Black Caps to avenge their defeats in the final of the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup.

Nonetheless, Williamson & Co. finished second as Aaron Finch-led Australia dominated proceedings. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, the Aussies restricted New Zealand to 172-4, who rode on Captain Williamson's sublime 85. In reply, David Warner's 53 and Mitchell Marsh's 77 not out propelled their side to an easy eight-wicket win, with seven balls to spare.

As NZ encountered another heartbreak in limited-overs ICC finals, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham shared a cryptic tweet post the clash. He just wrote "335 days" . While not many realised at first on what Neesham meant, the left-hander wanted to say that he has now set sights on the next T20 WC. It will will be played in Australia, starting October 16 in 2022, exactly 335 day later. Here's his tweet:

Neesham was in form for the Kiwis in the T20 WC, striking at 175.51 for the Black Caps in seven matches, along with claiming four wickets. He also took the Kiwis to the summit clash with a memorable 11-ball 27 in the first semi-final, where NZ defeated tournament-favourites England by five wickets.

After the encounter, NZ skipper Williamson told at the post-match presentation, "We were trying to get a platform and the surface was holding a fraction. But typical to here in Dubai. It was nice to build some partnerships and get what we thought was a competitive total. Only to be chased superbly by Australia. They're a fantastic side. We certainly made every effort. Guys came out and committed to their plans. They didn't give an inch really. Really proud of our team's efforts throughout. Came here in the final and gave it our best shot but it wasn't enough. Conditions varied a lot from venue to venue but we adjusted well. Nice to get to the big dance. Credit to Australia. Today they really turned it on."