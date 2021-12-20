2 Tests, 8 ODIs, 5 T20Is: Babar Azam-led Pakistan to host Kane Williamson's New Zealand in 2022-23

After New Zealand had abandoned Pakistan tour right before the toss of the tour-opener was set to take place on September 17, there were severe criticism of the NZC. However, looks like bygones are now bygones as the New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reached a conclusion as the Black Caps are set to tour Pakistan twice in late 2022-early 2023 and also return for more limited-overs fixtures in April 2023.

The official Twitter handle of the PCB shared the development with one and all on Monday (December 20) and wrote, "Brace yourselves! New Zealand to tour Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs in December/January 2022-23 and will return in April 2023 for 10 white-ball matches. Exciting, right?"

ALSO READ | BCCI announces appointment of various committees at the 90th Annual General Meeting

Brace yourselves! New Zealand to tour Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs in December/January 2022-23 and will return in April 2023 for 10 white-ball matches. Exciting, right?#harhaalmaincricket pic.twitter.com/IRwgcOsYoq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 20, 2021 ×

ALSO READ | 2000 runs in a year! Mohammad Rizwan sets new T20 world record with 87-run knock against West Indies

PCB chairman and former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja was quoted as saying, I am pleased with the outcomes of our discussions and negotiations, and thank Martin Snedden and his board for their understanding and support. This reflects the strong, cordial and historic relations the two boards have and reconfirms Pakistan’s status as an important member of the cricket fraternity."

Black Caps' first visit to Pakistan, in late 2022 and early 2023, will comprise two Tests (as a part of the second cycle of the ICC World Championship) and three ODIs as part of the ICC Super League.

Then, the Kiwis will again return to the Asian country for ten more limited-overs fixtures, in the form of five ODIs and equal number of T20Is. Thus, the fans who were deprived of NZ-Pak rivalry earlier this year will have plenty of action between the two cricketing giants in the coming future.

For the unversed, Pakistan will also host Australia and England in their backyard in the near future and have been granted the hosting rights for the 2025 Champions Trophy as well.