/'Two bad innings don’t define him': CSK coach backs struggling Sanju Samson

India opener Sanju Samson’s poor performances for Chennai Super Kings have come under early scrutiny, but head coach Stephen Fleming has expressed confidence in the star batter’s ability to bounce back. After two low scores to start IPL 2026, Fleming emphasised that Samson’s talent remains unquestioned and a return to form is only a matter of time. Samson’s move from Rajasthan Royals came with high expectations, particularly as CSK enter a new phase and the 31-year-old had recently won the Player of the Tournament award during India’s 2026 T20 World Cup triumph. However, scores of six and seven in his first two matches have raised questions about his form.

Following CSK’s loss to Punjab Kings, Fleming downplayed the concerns and called for patience, highlighting that consistent performances would come with time.

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"He is not going to score every time. It's T20 cricket, and he just nicked one today. But he is in good form. He is training well. And when he gets going, he is often a match-winner. So, two innings don't define an area of concern," Fleming told the reporters after the match.

According to some reports, Samson’s record at Chennai’s home ground has not been impressive. In six IPL innings there, he has scored just 66 runs at an average of 11, with a strike rate of 100.



Samson's average at Chepauk is also his lowest at any IPL venue (min. 5 innings). With 6 games still to come this season, CSK will be hoping he turns this around.



The five-time IPL champions have been going through a lean phase in the IPL. After finishing at the bottom of the points table last year, they have lost both their opening fixtures and will now lock horns with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday (Apr 5).