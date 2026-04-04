/Peru football derby incident leaves one dead, 47 injured: Health minister

At least one person died and 47 others were injured on Friday night following an unspecified incident at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Lima, during a gathering ahead of a football derby, according to the health ministry.

"There has been an unfortunate incident at the stadium in which 47 people have been injured and sadly there is one fatality," Health Minister Juan Carlos Velasco told media, without specifying the cause of the incident.

The incident was initially attributed to the collapse of a part of a stadium wall, but the Alianza Lima football team later said in a post on X that the accident was not caused by "the fall of walls or structural failures of the sports complex."

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The minister further said that 39 of the injured were taken to hospitals across the Lima region, with three reported to be in critical condition.

Fire Chief Marcos Pajuelo told reporters that "the structure of the southern stands appeared to be in good condition. There are no collapsed walls or sections fallen into the pit."

Meanwhile, the Peruvian football league confirmed in a statement that the match between Alianza Lima and Club Universitario de Deportes is still scheduled to go ahead as planned on Saturday night.