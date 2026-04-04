/Why did BCCI penalise entire Punjab Kings XI, including impact sub, after CSK win? Check details

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has been penalised INR 24 lakh ($25,812) after his team was found guilty of a slow over-rate during their IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings on Friday (Apr 3) at MA Chidambaram Stadium. This marked PBKS’ second such offence this season under the IPL Code of Conduct. Under Article 2.22, the punishment extended beyond the captain, as every member of the playing XI, including impact sub Priyansh Arya, was fined INR 6 lakh or 25% of their match fee (whichever is lower). Despite the off-field fine, PBKS delivered a clinical performance on the field, easily chasing a challenging 210-run target and winning the match comfortably by five wickets.

Will skipper Shreyas Iyer face a ban?

Even though this was Punjab’s second slow over-rate violation, Iyer will not face a ban if the team commits another breach in the upcoming matches. This is due to a rule revision introduced ahead of IPL 2025, which removed the earlier provision of a one-match suspension for captains after three offences in a season. Under the revised rules, penalties are now limited to fines and in-game field restrictions.

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Additionally, the IPL has implemented a demerit points system aligned with ICC regulations. Under this system, any disciplinary action results in points being added to a player’s record, which remain valid for 36 months. Accumulating points over time can still lead to suspensions, making discipline a longer-term concern rather than an immediate one.

How PBKS outplayed CSK

Opting to bat first, CSK posted a competitive 209/5 in 20 overs. However, their innings got off to a shaky start as Sanju Samson was dismissed for just seven runs by Xavier Bartlett early on. Following this setback, Ayush Mhatre and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad steadied the innings with a solid 96-run partnership for the second wicket.

After them, Sarfaraz Khan then maintained the momentum with a quickfire 32 off 12 balls, while Shivam Dube contributed an unbeaten 45 off 27 balls.

Chasing 210, PBKS got off to an explosive start as Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh put on a strong 60-run stand in the first four overs. Chennai Super Kings fought back, with Matt Henry dismissing Arya, while Prabhsimran was run out.