/IPL 2026 updated points table: Punjab Kings stay unbeaten, climb to top after CSK clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 standings after a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday (Apr 3). Meanwhile, CSK slipped to the bottom of the table, marking their second consecutive defeat this season. Opting to bat first, CSK posted a competitive 209/5 in 20 overs. However, their innings got off to a shaky start as Sanju Samson was dismissed for just seven runs by Xavier Bartlett early on. Following this setback, Ayush Mhatre and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad steadied the innings with a solid 96-run partnership for the second wicket.

PBKS fought back in the middle overs, removing both set batters in quick succession. Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Gaikwad for 28, while Vijaykumar Vyshak sent Mhatre back after a well-made 73. Sarfaraz Khan then maintained the momentum with a quickfire 32 off 12 balls, while Shivam Dube contributed an unbeaten 45 off 27 balls.

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Chasing 210, PBKS got off to an explosive start as Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh put on a strong 60-run stand in the first four overs. Chennai Super Kings fought back, with Matt Henry dismissing Arya for 39, while Prabhsimran was run out after scoring 43.

Cooper Connolly then steadied the innings with a 36 off 22 balls to keep the chase on track, before skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored it with a fine half-century. Although CSK picked up a couple of late wickets through Anshul Kamboj and Henry, still Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis ensured PBKS crossed the finish line comfortably, sealing the win with eight balls to spare.

IPL 2026 points table after CSK vs PBKS match