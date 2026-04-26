/'This is not evolution...': Former India shuttler Vimal Kumar criticises BWF’s new scoring system

Former India badminton player and coach Vimal Kumar has strongly criticised the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for introducing a new scoring format, warning that it could dilute the essence of the sport. The BWF’s decision to replace the traditional 3x21 system with a 3x15 format from Jan 2027 has sparked widespread debate, with the Dronacharya Awardee calling the move “disappointing.” In a post on X, Kumar said he was “extremely disappointed” with the decision and even more concerned by the broad support it received from Council members. He argued that the current format ensures fairness across playing styles, especially in singles, which he said reflects the sport’s true demands of skill, endurance, fitness and mental strength.

"Extremely disappointed with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) decision to alter the scoring system and even more concerning is the overwhelming support it has received from Council members. The current format ensured a level playing field across styles, especially in singles, which he described as embodying "the very essence of our sport: skill, resilience, fitness, and mental strength," said Vimal Kumar.

While BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul described the change as a significant step forward, Kumar believes it risks weakening the game’s essence. He pointed out that shortening matches by effectively removing a portion of play could reduce the intensity that defines badminton.

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Kumar also questioned the rationale behind the shift, saying the idea of creating “early excitement” seemed short-sighted. He maintained that badminton already delivers sustained intensity and suggested that, if changes were necessary, they could have been limited to doubles while preserving the traditional format in singles.

Continuing his criticism, the former India coach also highlighted concerns around governance and player welfare.



"Equally concerning is the continued neglect of player welfare and voice, where no prize money for the World Championships, no meaningful increase in rewards for Singles, the flagship category and no implementation of a review/referral system for critical umpiring decisions. These are areas that truly needed attention. Badminton is widely regarded among the toughest sports in the world. A 90-minute Singles match can have nearly an hour of shuttle in play--far exceeding many longer-duration sports. Yet, instead of strengthening these unique aspects, decisions like this risk undermining them," the former India player added.



Kumar also flagged the lack of player consultation in decision-making. "Players are expected to adapt--but are rarely heard," he said, contrasting badminton's approach with other global sports that are evolving by empowering athletes and improving officiating.



Calling the development disheartening, he concluded, "This is not evolution. This is dilution."



Meanwhile, the BWF president, Leeswadtrakul, said the decision marked an important milestone for the future of badminton.

"We are building a sport that speaks to the next generation, while continuing to invest in the long-term future of our players," Leeswadtrakul said as quoted by BWF.



"The 3x15 scoring system is intended to deliver more exciting and competitive badminton, improved scheduling, more consistent match durations, and potential benefits for player welfare and recovery. By bringing high-pressure moments earlier and creating tighter scores and more dramatic finishes, the format aims to keep fans engaged from the first rally to the last," the BWF President added.



The decision follows a long-term process of testing, analysis, and consultation with Members and stakeholders, and reflects the collective judgement of the BWF membership, guided by a commitment to innovation, player welfare, and supporting players in achieving longer, more successful careers.



The 3x15 scoring system will come into effect on Monday, 4 Jan 2027.