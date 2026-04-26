/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad? check result

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) extended their winning streak to four matches in IPL 2026 with a five-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday (Apr 25). Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma led the charge with explosive half-centuries as SRH chased down a daunting 229-run target with nine balls to spare. Despite a stunning 36-ball century from teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, RR were unable to defend their total. The chase began on a shaky note with Travis Head falling for six in the opening over to Jofra Archer. However, Kishan and Abhishek quickly counterattacked, putting the pressure back on RR with a blistering 132-run stand off just 55 deliveries, as SRH raced to 89/1 in the powerplay, with Kishan hammering 74 off 31 balls and Abhishek contributing 57 off 29.

RR managed to bounce back briefly through wickets from Archer and Donovan Ferreira, but Heinrich Klaasen (29) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (36) ensured there were no further setbacks, guiding the chase home in 18.3 overs. Archer and Brijesh Sharma picked up two wickets each, but their efforts were not enough to halt SRH’s momentum.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals posted a formidable 228/6, driven by a sensational 103 off 37 balls from 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a steady 51 from Dhruv Jurel. The pair added 112 runs, while Donovan Ferreira’s quickfire 33 off 13 provided a strong finish.

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SRH, who chose to bowl first, saw Sooryavanshi make an immediate impact by taking on the bowlers from the outset, setting the tone for RR’s innings. However, his brilliance ultimately went in vain as SRH completed a remarkable chase to climb to third in the points table with five wins from eight matches.

With a four and six against Sakib Hussain in the final powerplay over, Sooryavanshi reached another 15-ball half-century, with a four and seven sixes to his name. RR ended with 76/1 in six overs.



With spinner Shivang Kumar introduced, Sooryavanshi and Jurel continued to toy with the bowling, collecting 16 more runs, including a six each from both. A straight six down the ground against Sakib helped RR reach the 100-run mark in nine overs.

In 10 overs, RR was 112/1, with Sooryavanshi (76*) and Jurel (25*) unbeaten.

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Sooryavanshi continued to batter Shivang, collecting two fours and a six in the 11th over, while Jurel reached his third fifty of the tournament next over, with two fours against Nitish Kumar Reddy, in 34 balls, with eight fours and a six.



However, the partnership of 112 runs was ended by Nitish, removing Jurel for a 35-ball 61, including eight fours and a six. RR was 152/2 in 12.4 overs.



Smashing Sakib for a 6, 4 and then a 6 in the 14th over, Sooryavanshi reached his second IPL century in just 36 balls, including five fours and 12 sixes, but was cleaned up on the next ball for a sensational 103 in 37 balls. RR was 170/3 in 13.5 overs.



Donovan Ferreira and an out-of-form skipper Riyan Parag continued the innings, but the skipper was cleaned up for a nine-ball seven by Cummins, reducing RR to 191/4 in 16.1 overs.



In the 18th over, Donovan took out Sakib with a 6, 4 and a 6, bringing up the 200-run mark in 17.1 overs. However, in the next over, Ferreira's cameo was ended by Eshan, courtesy of a fine catch from Klaasen at long-on. The batter was gone for 16-ball 33, with three fours and three sixes. RR was 214/5 in 18.4 overs.



RR ended with 228/6, with Jofra Archer (2*) and Ravindra Jadeja (4*) unbeaten. Eshan Malinga (2/38) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, while Cummins, Hinge, Sakib and Nitish got a wicket each. Sakib, however, leaked 62 runs in his spell.