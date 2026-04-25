/Watch: Delhi Police create green corridor for ambulance carrying injured Delhi Capitals star Lungi Ngidi

It was a tense few minutes during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) contest between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings (PBKS) as Lungi Ngidi was stretchered off with a head injury. The Delhi star, who was injured while fielding at mid-off, was rushed to the hospital as an ambulance entered the field of play. However, it was the Delhi Police who won the applause as they created a green corridor from the Arun Jaitley Stadium to the hospital.

Delhi Police create green corridor

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Having been injured in the second innings of the match around 6 p.m. local time, meaning peak traffic was expected in the Indian capital. However, a green corridor was created by the Delhi Police, and the player was rushed to the hospital in 11 minutes. On a normal day in normal traffic conditions, it would usually take around 40-50 minutes at least, as the hospital located in Karol Bagh experiences peak traffic in the evening.

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When did the incident happen?

The tragic incident happened on the third ball of the third over when Ngidi tried catching Priyansh Arya on the bowling of Axar Patel. However, while he fell heavily on the ground, his head bumped and he was seriously injured. After the incident, a 14-minute medical break was taken, with an ambulance also arriving on the field of play while the player received medical treatment.

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While no further update was provided, Delhi Capitals coach stated that the player was stable and in a sense. Vipraj Nigam was confirmed as the concussion substitute and took the field for the rest of the match.