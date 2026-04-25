/IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma continues purple patch with bat as SRH down RR in high-scoring thriller

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were in fluent form on Saturday (April 25) as they beat hosts Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Playing in their first home match at the Sawai Mansing Stadium in Jaipur, Abhishek Sharma’s 57 and Ishan Kishan’s 74 stood tall to help SRH beat RR by five wickets while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 103 went in vain. The win sees SRH stay fourth and remain in the IPL 2026 Playoff race as they now have ten points from eight matches.

SRH seal emphatic win

Chasing 229, the Sunrisers faced a jittery start as they lost opener Travis Head (6) in the very first over to RR pacer Jofra Archer. However, SRH didn't panic after the wicket as new batter Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma dismantled the RR's bowling attack in the powerplay, helping SRH to the score of 89/1 after six overs.

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Kishan was particularly aggressive, striking 74 runs off 31 balls with 11 boundaries and 3 sixes. Abhishek Sharma provided the perfect foil with a rapid 57 off 29 balls, with 11 fours and one six. Together, the duo added 132 runs off 55 balls for the second wicket.

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While Donovan Ferreira got rid of Abhishek in the 10th over and Archer dismissed Ishan in the 13th over, Heinrich Klaasen (29) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (36) made sure that SRH's chase was still on track. Both batters kept the required rate under control. Despite RR's efforts--highlighted by Brijesh Sharma (2/44 in 4 overs) and Jofra Archer (2/34 in 4 overs) taking two wickets apiece--the total of 228 was not enough to stop the Orange Army's charge as they chased the total in 18.3 overs.

With the win, SRH moved to the third spot in the IPL points table with five wins in eight matches and a net run rate (NRR) of 0.815.

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Earlier, a sensational century from 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a half-century from Dhruv Jurel powered Rajasthan Royals to 228/6 in their 20 overs.

Sooryavanshi (103 in 37 balls, with five fours and 12 sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (51 in 35 balls, with eight fours and a six) put the foot on the pedal with a 112-run partnership. A cameo from Donovan Ferreira (33 in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes) towards the end took RR to a fine score.