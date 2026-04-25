/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about CSK vs GT match no 37 timing, squad, H2H & more

Chennai Super Kings will host Gujarat Titans in match 37 of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (Apr 26). Both teams have played seven matches so far, with three wins and four losses each. CSK will aim to carry forward their momentum, while GT will be looking to bounce back after their loss to RCB. Ahead of the clash, here’s all you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the CSK vs GT clash in IPL history

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have clashed eight times in the Indian Premier League, with CSK winning four matches and GT claiming victory in four encounters.

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What is the venue for the CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.37?

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be the venue for the CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.37.

When will the CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.37?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.37 will start at 3:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 3:00 p.m. IST.

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Which channel will broadcast the CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.37?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.37 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.37?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.37 in India.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Ramakrishna Ghosh and Mukesh Choudhary