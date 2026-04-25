In a tragic incident during an Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) contest between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Lungi Ngidi was stretchered off with a head injury. In the IPL 2026 contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Ngidi was injured while attempting a catch at the mid-off region. After a lengthy delay, an ambulance was seen arriving on the ground before the South African was taken off to a private hospital in New Delhi.

Ngidi stretchered off at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The tragic incident happened on the third ball of the third over when Ngidi tried catching Priyansh Arya on the bowling of Axar Patel. However, while he fell down heavily on the ground inrinjug his head bumped and he was seriously injured. After the incident, a 14-minute medical break was taken, with an ambulance also arriving on the field of play while the player received medical treatment.

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While no further update was provided at the time of writing, Ngidi was taken to a private hospital in New Delhi’s Karol Bagh area. Vipraj Nigam was confirmed as the concussion substitute and took the field for the rest of the match.

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