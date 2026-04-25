/Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first batter in IPL to achieve THIS record

Virat Kohli etched his name in Indian Premier League (IPL) history by becoming the first player to cross 800 fours in the tournament. He reached the landmark during his 81-run innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Gujarat Titans at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday (Apr 24). Kohli now boasts 807 boundaries from 274 IPL matches, the highest tally in the league, comfortably ahead of Shikhar Dhawan, who has 768. He also joined an elite club by becoming only the third batter to hit 300 sixes in IPL history, taking his total to 303, behind only Chris Gayle (357) and Rohit Sharma (310).

His 81 off 44 balls, which included eight fours and four sixes, also propelled him to the top of the run charts in IPL 2026, earning him the Orange Cap.

Coming to the match, Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal played pivotal roles for the hosts in a successful chase of 206. After an early setback with the loss of Jacob Bethell, Kohli steadied the innings with a composed half-century, while Padikkal’s brisk 55 off 27 balls provided strong support and the pair stitched together a 115-run partnership off just 59 deliveries, keeping the chase firmly on track.

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However, a brief collapse followed as Gujarat Titans bowlers, Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar, struck at crucial moments, reducing RCB to 175/5. With 31 runs required from the final four overs, the pressure mounted.

Krunal Pandya then stepped up with an unbeaten 23 off 12 balls, shifting momentum with his aggressive approach, including a 15-run 18th over, eased the tension, while Tim David chipped in with a steady cameo.