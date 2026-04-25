/IPL 2026 | 'Couldn't get as many runs': Shubman Gill after GT’s loss to RCB

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill admitted that his side lost momentum at a crucial stage, pointing to their inability to find boundaries in the 17th, 18th and 19th overs as a key factor in their five-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru during an Indian Premier League 2026 clash on Friday (Apr 24). Batting first, GT posted 205/3, powered by a superb 100 off 58 balls from Sai Sudharsan. They appeared on course for a total in the 220–230 range after reaching 170/2 in 16 overs. However, despite collecting 15 runs in the 16th over, they also lost Sudharsan, which proved to be a turning point.

From there, RCB’s bowling unit, featuring Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, tightened down effectively, restricting boundaries across the next three overs and giving away only 17 runs in 18 deliveries. A final-over burst added 18 runs, but GT still ended below their anticipated total.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shubman Gill said the Gujarat Titans lost momentum in the crucial 16th to 19th overs, where they failed to find boundaries and fell short of expected runs.

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"Definitely, I think from 16th to 19th we couldn't get any boundaries and couldn't get as many runs as we would have liked. Those were crucial overs for us," Gill said.

With the ball, GT made a strong start by reducing RCB to 58/1 in the powerplay, but they struggled to maintain pressure afterward as Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal stitched together a rapid 115-run partnership off just 59 balls. Kohli led the chase with a fluent 81 off 44, while Padikkal contributed a brisk 55 from 27 deliveries.

Gill noted that although his side began well, they couldn’t secure breakthroughs in the middle overs, a phase that ultimately shifted the game in RCB’s favor.

"At the end of the powerplay we were in a good position and it was about taking wickets in the middle overs and were not able to after the powerplay got over," he said.

A key moment came early in Kohli’s innings when Washington Sundar dropped a straightforward catch off Mohammed Siraj, giving Kohli a lifeline on zero. Gill acknowledged that such missed chances can be costly but emphasised the need to recover quickly. He also pointed out GT’s inconsistency in dealing with length deliveries and credited RCB’s strong middle-over batting.

"When a batsman gets dropped on nought, it's always tough on the fielder but it's important how you come back into the game. We had our moments but we were not able to consistently able to hit the length balls. And I think they batted beautifully in the middle overs," Gill said.

Coming to the match, despite an early setback with Jacob Bethell's dismissal, Kohli and Padikkal stitched a 115-run stand to stabilise the chase.



RCB briefly wobbled in the middle overs as wickets from Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar brought GT back into the contest, but Krunal Pandya (23* off 12) turned the game with a decisive late assault, including 15 runs in the 18th over. He finished the chase alongside Tim David as RCB reached 206/5 with seven balls to spare.



Earlier, GT posted 205/3, powered by a brilliant century from Sai Sudharsan (100 off 58). After a dominant start from Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, RCB bowlers, led by Josh Hazlewood, pulled things back in the death overs to prevent a 220+ total, though GT still crossed the 200-run mark thanks to a late flourish from Jason Holder.