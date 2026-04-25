/IPL 2026 updated points table: RCB move to second; GT stay seventh

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal struck impressive half-centuries on Friday (Apr 24), guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a convincing five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the 34th match of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB chased down a 206-run target in 18.5 overs, losing five wickets along the way. The victory was their fifth of the season, taking them to 10 points and currently level with Rajasthan Royals, who have also played seven matches. However, RCB moved to second place on the table due to a superior net run rate, just one point behind leaders Punjab Kings.

Kohli anchored the chase with a fluent 81 off 44 balls, striking eight fours and four sixes, while Padikkal supported him with a brisk 55 from just 27 deliveries, including two boundaries and six maximums. Together, the pair stitched a crucial 115-run partnership for the second wicket in only 59 balls.

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Kohli’s match-winning effort lifted his season tally to 328 runs, placing him at the top of the Orange Cap standings. He is closely followed by Abhishek Sharma (323 runs) and Heinrich Klaasen (320 runs). Gill occupies fourth place with 297 runs from six matches, while Sudharsan sits tenth with 235 runs in seven outings.

In the bowling charts, Gujarat’s Prasidh Krishna missed an opportunity to climb to the top of the Purple Cap rankings after going wicketless in his two overs, leaving him in fourth position. For RCB, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up one wicket and now has 11 scalps in seven matches, placing him sixth overall.

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Looking ahead, on Saturday (Apr 25), Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the afternoon fixture, while Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad later in the day at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

IPL 2026 Points Table after RCB vs GT