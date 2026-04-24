/IPL 2026: How many points do PBKS need for playoffs qualification? Know more

With 33 matches completed and the league stage intensifying, the playoff race is starting to take shape. Punjab Kings currently lead the standings with five wins and one abandoned match, collecting 11 points from six games and boasting an impressive net run rate of +1.420. Historically, teams need around 16-17 points to secure qualification, meaning Punjab likely require three more victories to seal a playoff spot. Their next challenge comes against Delhi Capitals on Apr 25 at Arun Jaitley Stadium. With eight matches still to play, winning four of those should comfortably ensure their progression.

Punjab’s strength this season lies in their well-rounded lineup. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have been providing solid starts, while Shreyas Iyer and Cooper Connolly bring stability and control in the middle order. On the bowling front, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett have handled both the powerplay and death overs effectively, while Yuzvendra Chahal anchors the middle overs. With both batting and bowling units performing well, Punjab look well-positioned to reach the playoffs.

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Just behind them, Rajasthan Royals have climbed to second place with 10 points. Their recent 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants significantly boosted their playoff chances. Strong performances from Jofra Archer, Ravindra Jadeja and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have made them one of the most balanced sides in the competition. With momentum on their side, they are shaping up as serious contenders.