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IPL 2026, DC vs PBKS: Flawless Punjab script history with record chase as Rahul's ton goes in vain

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Apr 25, 2026, 19:43 IST | Updated: Apr 25, 2026, 19:43 IST
IPL 2026, DC vs PBKS: Flawless Punjab script history with record chase as Rahul's ton goes in vain

IPL 2026, DC vs PBKS: Flawless Punjab script history with record chase as Rahul's ton goes in vain Photograph: (IPL)

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Playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Punjab Kings chased down 265 runs, thereby breaking their own record for the highest successful chase in an IPL match.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) scripted history in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) on Saturday (April 25) as they chased down a 265-run target against hosts Delhi Capitals (DC). Playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, PBKS chased down 265 runs, thereby breaking their own record for the highest successful chase in an IPL match. The six-wicket victory for PBKS now sees them cement top spot in the IPL 2026 standings, having won six matches and drawn one from seven matches played so far.

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

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