/IPL 2026, DC vs PBKS: Flawless Punjab script history with record chase as Rahul's ton goes in vain

Punjab Kings (PBKS) scripted history in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) on Saturday (April 25) as they chased down a 265-run target against hosts Delhi Capitals (DC). Playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, PBKS chased down 265 runs, thereby breaking their own record for the highest successful chase in an IPL match. The six-wicket victory for PBKS now sees them cement top spot in the IPL 2026 standings, having won six matches and drawn one from seven matches played so far.