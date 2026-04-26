/IPL 2026 updated points table: PBKS retain top spot after win over DC; SRH climb to third

Punjab Kings delivered a record-breaking performance, pulling off the highest successful chase in T20 history by hunting down 265 to defeat Delhi Capitals by six wickets. KL Rahul led the charge with a stunning 152 off 67 balls, now the third-highest score in IPL history, while Nitish Rana had earlier powered Delhi to 264/2 with a brisk 91. Punjab’s response began in explosive way, as Prabhsimran Singh (76) and Priyansh Arya (43) stitched together a 126-run opening stand in just 42 deliveries. Captain Shreyas Iyer then guided the chase home with an unbeaten 71 off 36 balls, despite being dropped twice, as PBKS reached the target with seven balls remaining.

In another high-scoring clash, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blistering 103 off 37 balls proved insufficient, as Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully chased 229 against Rajasthan Royals. Contributions from Ishan Kishan (74) and Abhishek Sharma (57) ensured a five-wicket win.

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With this victory, Punjab Kings strengthened their grip at the top of the IPL 2026 standings, extending their winning run to six matches and reaching 13 points, putting them in a strong position for qualification. Despite their massive total, Delhi Capitals slipped to sixth place with three wins and six points.

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Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s triumph in Jaipur lifted them to third place, level on 10 points with Rajasthan Royals, who dropped to fourth. In the bowling charts, Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj leads with 14 wickets in seven matches, a tally matched by SRH’s Esha Malinga after his two-wicket outing against RR.

IPL 2026 Points Table