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IPL 2026 updated points table: PBKS retain top spot after win over DC; SRH climb to third

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Apr 26, 2026, 10:24 IST | Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 10:24 IST
IPL 2026 updated points table: PBKS retain top spot after win over DC; SRH climb to third

Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh celebrates with his captain Shreyas Iyer Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

PBKS pull off record 266 chase vs DC to stay top; SRH beat RR to climb third, Kamboj holds Purple Cap.

Punjab Kings delivered a record-breaking performance, pulling off the highest successful chase in T20 history by hunting down 265 to defeat Delhi Capitals by six wickets. KL Rahul led the charge with a stunning 152 off 67 balls, now the third-highest score in IPL history, while Nitish Rana had earlier powered Delhi to 264/2 with a brisk 91. Punjab’s response began in explosive way, as Prabhsimran Singh (76) and Priyansh Arya (43) stitched together a 126-run opening stand in just 42 deliveries. Captain Shreyas Iyer then guided the chase home with an unbeaten 71 off 36 balls, despite being dropped twice, as PBKS reached the target with seven balls remaining.

In another high-scoring clash, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blistering 103 off 37 balls proved insufficient, as Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully chased 229 against Rajasthan Royals. Contributions from Ishan Kishan (74) and Abhishek Sharma (57) ensured a five-wicket win.

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With this victory, Punjab Kings strengthened their grip at the top of the IPL 2026 standings, extending their winning run to six matches and reaching 13 points, putting them in a strong position for qualification. Despite their massive total, Delhi Capitals slipped to sixth place with three wins and six points.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s triumph in Jaipur lifted them to third place, level on 10 points with Rajasthan Royals, who dropped to fourth. In the bowling charts, Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj leads with 14 wickets in seven matches, a tally matched by SRH’s Esha Malinga after his two-wicket outing against RR.

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IPL 2026 Points Table

PTeamMWLNRPTSNRR
1Punjab Kings7601131.333
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru7520101.101
3Sunrisers Hyderabad8520100.815
4Rajasthan Royals8540100.602
5Chennai Super Kings734060.118
6Delhi Capitals73406-0.184
7Gujarat Titans73406-0.79
8Mumbai Indians72504-0.736
9Lucknow Super Giants72504-1.277
10Kolkata Knight Riders71513-0.879

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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