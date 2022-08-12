Hong Kong's population declines for a third consecutive year; Chinese influence to be blamed

Incessant attacks on the democratic setup of the country and stringent COVID and border control measures mean that Hong Kong's population has shrunk for a third consecutive year.

Reportedly, the former British colony has lost over 113,200 residents this year, up until June. The total population of Hong Kong now stands at 7.3 million. Last year, over 89,200 residents had left the country, suggesting that the exodus was only gaining pace now.

While population drop might be good news for a country's resources, the economy cannot afford to lose its workforce. The effect of losing the workforce is clear as Hong Kong's economy shrank by 1.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

Migrating population, falling birth and fertility rates

It was after the implementation of this law that the United Kingdom opened its doors to the Hong Kongers who wanted to flee the draconian policies of Xi Jinping.

Up until last month, over 123,000 locals had applied for the British National (Overseas) status, along with their families. Factor in the increasing gap between births and deaths as well as low fertility rates; the situation becomes all the more worrisome.

The draconian Covid measures

While countries across the globe are opening up their borders and economies after braving a pandemic, Hong Kong, acting on the orders of its Chinese overlords is employing draconian measures to keep Covid at bay.

Reportedly, the new arrivals in the country still have to undergo a three-day hard quarantine, more than two years into the pandemic and despite having multiple vaccines at disposal.

Hong Kong democracy being eroded

The numbers paint a grim picture and show a direct repercussion of increased Chinese influence in the Hong Kong society. Ever since the Chinese Politburo sitting in Beijing used its muscle might to quash the people's rebellion in 2020 and brought the controversial National Security Law (NSL), Hong Kong has been searching for its identity.

As reported by WION, the contentious national security bill was fast-tracked into legislation by the authoritarian Xi Jinping regime.

The bill, which is now a law in Hong Kong, attempts to punish crimes of secession, sedition, and collusion with foreign forces. When the bill was passed despite ordinary Hong Kong folks taking to the streets for months, it was described by the pro-democracy activists as ‘the end of the Hong Kong that the world knew before’.

