World Bank suspends projects in Afghanistan after Taliban prohibit girls from school

The World Bank has suspended four projects worth $600 million in Afghanistan in response to the Taliban barring girls from attending high school.

The projects aimed at improving education, health and agriculture, among others. They were to be funded under the revamped Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), which was frozen

They also had a "strong focus on ensuring that girls and women participate and benefit from the support," the bank had said earlier, reports Reuters.

The bank’s guidance requires all ARTF-financed activities to support access to —and equity of services for —women and girls in Afghanistan, the bank said, citing its deep concerns over the Taliban's ban on girls attending high school, reports the Reuters.

Hence, the bank asserted that the four projects will be approved only "when the World Bank and international partners have a better understanding of the situation and confidence that the goals of the projects can be met."

Last week, the Taliban said it is reversing its decision to allow schools to open for girls following months-long restriction. The militant organisation argued that they are yet to arrive at a decision over uniforms for female students in accordance with "Sharia law and Afghan tradition".

The move drew international condemnation, with protesters thronging the office of the Ministry of Education in the country's capital Kabul on Saturday to demand that the schools be reopened.

On Friday, a joint statement by officials from 10 countries, including the US and UK, described the Taliban's actions as "profoundly disturbing".

The US State Department has also cancelled meetings with the Taliban, which were scheduled to take place in Qatar.

(With inputs from agencies)