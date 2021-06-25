Women's rights group demand public apology from Imran Khan over rape comment

Giving a boost to the already-existing patriarchal society in Pakistan, the country’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, found himself in trouble after he casually passed statements justifying rape culture in the South Asian country.

"If a woman is wearing very few clothes it will have an impact on the man unless they are robots. It's common sense," Imran Khan said when he was asked about the rising cases of sexual violence in Pakistan.

His statement landed him in trouble as several women’s rights groups voices their concern against this careless statement by the PM and demanded a public apology from Khan.

"Makes my heart shudder to think how many rapists feel validated today with the Prime Minister backing their crime," tweeted Kanwal Ahmed, a campaigner for women's rights, after the comments aired.

Women, across the country, took to the streets to protest against Imran Khan’s remarks and demand an apology, which has not been issued yet.

However, his media team quickly judged to the Prime Minister’s rescue and claimed the statement has been misinterpreted from the Urdu language, which is Pakistan’s national language.

