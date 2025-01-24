'Whole world knows who's promoting terrorism': India slams Pakistan after comment on Army

India has slammed Pakistan for supporting terrorism, stressing that the whole world is aware of who is a promoter of terrorism. While addressing a press briefing on Friday (Jan 23), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that everyone knows that there are nations responsible for cross-border terrorism, and India calls upon Pakistan to take strict action to stop cross-border terrorism.

Advertisment

Also read: India | 'Modi-Shah want to play with Kejriwal’s life?' Atishi slams Punjab Police security withdrawal for AAP convener

When asked about Pakistan's ISPR statement claiming that the Indian Army is being politicised after the Indian Army Chief said that terror activities in Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir were linked with Pakistan, Jaiswal responded, "The whole world knows, who is promoting terrorism. In India, when we have terror-related attacks, where it is coming from, we all know the genesis, the root of cross-border terrorism."

So, in this context, when the whole world knows who is the progenitor of cross-border terrorism, to say that we are trying to politicise something, etc. is immaterial. Everyone knows that there are people, there are countries who are responsible for cross-border terrorism, and we call upon Pakistan to take strict action to stop cross-border terrorism."

Advertisment

Also read: Republic Day 2025: What is Beating Retreat Ceremony? Know the history, significance, highlights

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated after Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi termed Pakistan the epicentre of terrorism and said that 80 per cent of terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir are Pakistanis.

In his annual Army Day press conference on January 13, General Dwivedi blamed Pakistan for the violence in the Union Territory, saying it was being orchestrated by the epicentre of terrorism, that is, Pakistan.

Advertisment

"If the support is not forthcoming the way India is looking at it, this kind of terrorist infiltration will continue to be there," he said. The Army Chief said that the parliamentary elections and assembly elections in the Union Territory both had nearly 60 per cent voting.

Also read: 'Will not bow down', Pakistan YouTubers reappear after going missing, claim were abducted and tortured

"It means that the local population is going with the peace. People of Jammu and Kashmir are shunning violence, and violence is being orchestrated by our Western adversary Pakistan," the chief said.

Gen. Dwivedi, who has handled counter-terrorist operations very closely as Northern Army Commander, said that as of now, "We have inducted 15,000 additional troops in the year 2024, and that is why you will find that the violence level has gone down where we have been able to neutralize 73 terrorists, out of which 60% were Pakistani terrorists."

Also read: PIA faces backlash, issues apology over controversial Eiffel Tower ad