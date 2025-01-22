After being missing for 21 days and sparking rumours of abduction or death, popular Pakistani YouTubers Sohaib Chaudhry and Sana Amjad reappeared on Tuesday (Jan 22).

Sohaib, in a video on Tuesday, revealed that he was abducted and tortured by members of a significant political party who pressured him to join their organisation.

He said that private gunmen entered his house and kidnapped him.

“I’m openly challenging them: Sohaib Chaudhry was not afraid. He is not; he will never be. If someone is harming Pakistan. I’ll speak against him while staying within the boundaries of the law,” he said in the video.

'Will not spare those who attacked me'

“I don’t know if I can upload another video. But, if I can, I’ll strip Pakistan’s enemies naked. I’ll not spare those who attacked me. I’ll show you evidence of what they did,” he added.

The two YouTubers have been known for creating content related to India and Pakistan.

Sana Amjad also posted a video, sharing her traumatic experience. She revealed that her family was targeted in an attempt to silence her.

She further alleged that her mother was tortured due to the content on her YouTube channel.

Earlier in the past, Sana has often praised India and promoted peaceful relations between the two countries.

She further said that she would continue making the videos despite the threats.

“In 1947, two countries got their independence. One of them progressed while the other did not. Why could that country not progress? Who’ll take that country ahead? All of us have to take that responsibility,” she said in her video.

“I still don’t know the effect of this video. I don’t know if I will be able to upload another video. But Sana Amjad will not bow down,” Sana added.

Sohaib in his video stressed, "It's a chance that my death could become a reality in the coming days, but I will continue to tell right from wrong, no matter what."

