Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday (Jan 14) said that India was “incomplete” as a country without Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), dubbing the territory ‘foreign’ for Islamabad. Singh also issued a warning to Pakistan against operating terrorist training camps in the region.

"Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoK. PoK is nothing more than a foreign territory for Pakistan... PoK's land is being used to run the business of terrorism. Terrorist training camps are being run in PoK... Pakistan will have to destroy them otherwise," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The minister was speaking at the 9th Armed Forces Veterans' Day event in Akhnoor city of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

During his speech, Rajnath Singh also criticised the 1965 government of then-PM Lal Bahadur Shastri for not trying to convert the victory against Pakistan into a “strategic advantage.”

"Cross-border terrorism would have ended in 1965 itself, but the then central government was unable to convert the tactical advantage gained in the war into a strategic advantage," Singh added, citing the 1965 war.

“The war between India and Pakistan was fought in Akhnoor in 1965. India succeeded in thwarting the efforts of the Pakistani army. Pakistan has been promoting illegal infiltration and terrorism since 1965,” said the defence minister.

‘Muslim brothers sacrificed lives’

Rajnath Singh also hailed “Muslim brothers” who have sacrificed their lives for the nation while fighting against terrorism.

“More than 80 per cent of terrorists entering India are from Pakistan," said Singh.

He added that the top agenda of the central government of PM Narendra Modi was to bridge the gap between New Delhi and Jammu-Kashmir.

“The top priority of our government is to bridge whatever gap exists between Kashmir and the rest of the country. Steps are being taken in this direction by J&K CM Omar Abdullah...The Veterans Day celebrations in Akhnoor prove that Akhnoor has the same place in our hearts as Delhi," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)