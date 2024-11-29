Srinagar, Kashmir

Advertisment

In its continuous drive against terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K Police arrested two terror associates in the Doda districts of the Jammu region.

Meanwhile, Security forces in the Kishtwar area also attached properties of seven terrorists who have been operating from across the border in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). A major hideout was also busted by security forces in the Mankote area of Mendhar in the Poonch district of Jammu region.

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two ground workers in Doda and Udhampur districts. Police believe they were planning anti-national activities and were taking orders from terrorists and handlers from across the border. One of the terror associates was identified as Firdous Ahmad working to revive terror activities in the region.

Advertisment

Security forces also busted a hideout in the Poonch district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition along with incriminating materials. Security forces recovered an Improvised Explosive Device, RDX, One battery, two blankets and eatables from the hideout site.

Security forces also attached the properties of around half a dozen terrorists operating from across the Border in Pakistan. The National Investigative Agency Court earlier had declared 36 people as absconders operating from across the border.

And among those, 7 terrorist properties were attached by the NIA Special court orders. Jammu and Kashmir Police's top official said that the drive to attach properties of absconding terrorists will continue in the region.

Advertisment

The J&K Police said it will take all measures to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure a safe and peaceful atmosphere in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)