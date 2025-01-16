A Pakistani doctor and content creator was brutally slammed by users on social media after he claimed that China smelled “so bad” upon landing in the country. Fani shared his video on Instagram, where it went viral within hours, amassing over 55,000 views. In his video, Fani said China’s “foul smell” caused displeasure to him after he landed there.

Controversial post by Pakistani doctor

In his post, Fani wrote that people will be greeted by “a very bad smell” after they enter China. “Those who don’t live in China, I want to tell them that when you arrive here, you will be greeted with a very bad smell,” wrote the doctor.

“When I had not even arrived in China and had just changed my flight from Dubai, I got such a bad smell on the flight. There were several Chinese people on board. But when I landed in China, there was an even worse smell. But you will learn to adjust with time, and you will get used to it. But they smell bad,” the doctor added in his racist post.

Outrage on social media

People were quick to slam Fani for his distasteful comments. One user wrote, “Hearing this from a Pakistani is hilarious,” given the South Asian nation’s poor record in cleanliness and sanitation.

“Smells surely better than Pakistan,” a second user quipped.

"China is hygienic and very clean and even people are so clean how u got a bad smell. I too have gone to China but never faced anything like this in any place here it's so clean and beautiful," a third user wrote.

A fourth added, “Bro don't bad mouth any country, it's not that we are taught to do. Let Westerners do that, they are good at this. Respect the country which you are in and which allowed you to travel."