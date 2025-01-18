Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued an apology following backlash over a recent advertisement showing one of its planes heading towards the Eiffel Tower. The image, posted on PIA’s official X account, intended to mark the airline’s first flight to Paris after safety restrictions were lifted and it was widely criticised online for its perceived insensitivity, with many drawing parallels to the 9/11 attacks.

Advertisment

Backlash and 9/11 comparisons

Advertisment

The ad featured a PIA aircraft flying directly toward the iconic French landmark, accompanied by the caption, “Paris, we are coming today.” The image prompted widespread backlash online, with many social media users drawing comparisons to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States, where hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, killing nearly 3,000 people.

Also Read | Pakistan launches first EO-1 satellite but internet is laughing at it. Here's why

PIA’s response and apology

Advertisment

PIA responded to the criticism with an official statement on Friday (Jan 17). PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan emphasised that the image had been misinterpreted and acknowledged the negative emotions it had stirred.

Also Read | Al-Qadir Trust graft case: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 yrs in jail, wife Bushra gets 7 yrs

“Unfortunately, this was blown out of proportion with connotations and perceptions that were not intended,” Khan told AFP. “It might have triggered some negative emotion, for which we truly apologise,” he added.

Government involvement

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addressed the matter during a session on Tuesday. Dar stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered an inquiry into the advertisement.

He criticised the design, calling it “stupid”. He told the Senate, “It’s stupidity to show the Eiffel Tower and a plane close together, facing it. A better design would have shown the plane flying above or in a different direction.”

(With inputs from agencies)