Pakistan launched its first locally built Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite on Friday (Jan 17) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre of China. Soon the satellite became subject of fun on social media with people trolling it for its design resembling a "water tank". Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the achievement by posting on the social media platform X with an image of the satellite.

"Soaring higher and higher! Proud moment for the nation as 🇵🇰 proudly launches its first indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China," Sharif wrote in the post.

Soaring higher and higher !

Proud moment for the nation as 🇵🇰 proudly launches its first indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China.



From predicting crop yields to tracking urban growth, #EO1 is a leap forward in our journey… pic.twitter.com/EJX3MY8Kgh — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 17, 2025

"Spearheaded by SUPARCO, this demonstrates our nation’s growing capabilities in space science and technology. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers for their dedication and a great team effort! " he further added.

Quickly after his post, netizens started trolling the satellite by sharing images of the water tank in reply to the post.

An X user shared a doctored video of a flooded area with the satellite's image and tagged the PM. "Hello bhai motor band krdo ab bhar gaya paani pura pados tak aa raha hai (Hello brother, switch off the motor, the entire neighbourhood is flooded now)."

Hello @CMShehbaz bhai motor band krdo ab bhar gaya paani pura pados tak aa raha hai🥱 pic.twitter.com/ywDAMawJNC — Hindutva Vigilant (@VigilntHindutva) January 17, 2025

Another teased him by replying to the post with an image of a white water tank and wrote, "Same to same." One user replied with a photo of a bottle of floor-cleaning solution and called it the same as the satellite.

An X user wrote, "Ab kiski paani ki tanki chura liye ho be (Now whose water tank have you stolen)."

Abe kiski paani ki tanki chura liyo ho be pic.twitter.com/lW9lwU1USq — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) January 17, 2025

(With inputs from agencies)