The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the end of the Republic Day celebrations in India. It is held on the evening of January 29, three days after Republic Day in New Delhi, and other state capitals.

The ceremony features several musical performances by the bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Delhi Police, and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

Beating Retreat Ceremony 2025: History

The history of “Beating the Retreat” dates back to the 17th century. The ceremony was held to signal the end of the day’s fighting or patrolling by the soldiers and their return to the camps at sunset. First celebrated by the British Army, the tradition was later adopted by the Indian Army after independence.

The ceremony was first held in India in 1955 during the state visit of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Since then, it has been observed every year on January 29.

Beating Retreat Ceremony 2025: Significance

The Beating Retreat Ceremony showcases the rich musical and cultural heritage of India. The colourful and musical event pays tribute to the country’s defence forces and also displays the skills of the military bands.

The ceremony usually includes performances of martial music, patriotic songs, and traditional Indian tunes.

The annual tradition is a reflection of India’s unity and diversity. It also serves as a reminder of the ideals and values of patriotism, inspiring citizens.

Beating Retreat Ceremony 2025: Highlights

The ceremony starts at the Vijay Chowk in New Delhi after the President of India, the Chief Guest of the event, arrives in a cavalry unit escorted by the 'President's Bodyguards' (PBG). The PBG commander then asks the unit to give the National Salute.

Following this, the National Anthem of India, Jana Gana Mana, is played by the Massed Bands. At the same time, the Indian National flag unfurls on the flagpole.

The function features performances by Military Bands, Pipes and Drums Bands, Buglers and Trumpeters from various Army Regiments. The bands from the Navy and Air Force also take part in the ceremony. Most of the tunes played during the ceremony are based on Indian tunes.

'Beating the Retreat' has emerged as a display of national pride with the indigenously developed unique ceremony by the massed bands. The ceremony ends with a bugle call for retreat. The national flag is then lowered, and the National Anthem plays.

