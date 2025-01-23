Srinagar: Security has been put on high alert across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. Security forces have intensified surveillance, and set up barricades and checkpoints to ensure a peaceful and secure Republic Day across the Union Territory. In Srinagar, security forces have fortified the Bakshi Stadium, where the main Republic Day function is to be held.

The main function of Republic Day will be held in Jammu division and will be presided by the LG of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. The chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, will attend the same function as well. The Republic Day function in Srinagar will be presided over by the Deputy CM Surinder Chaudhary.

“Jammu Kashmir Police has made a multi-tier security arrangement not only in Srinagar but every other district of the Kashmir Valley. The security arrangements for the occasion have already started. The vigil at inter-district check posts has been intensified, and there is round-the-clock checking on the roads, especially the vehicles coming to Srinagar city and other important districts,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V K Birdi.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has once again extended an open invitation to the public to attend the Republic Day celebrations everywhere. There would be free entry to all the function venues for the people. Security forces are using high-tech gadgets to secure the premises and adjoining areas, besides making access easy for the people.

“We are taking help of drone technology so that we have better surveillance over wider areas, and also we are taking help of CCTV coverage not only in main areas but interiors as well so that we can spot every suspicious activity that could have repercussions,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V K Birdi.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir is making preparations to ensure that thousands of people come out of their homes despite the minus-degree temperatures to attend the Republic Day functions. Various arrangements have been made for the public.