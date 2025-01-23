The full dress rehearsal of the parade for Republic Day 2025 will take place on Thursday (Jan 23). Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for various routes in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

“In view of Full Dress #RepublicDay Parade Rehearsal on 23rd January, 2025, special traffic arrangements will be effective on various routes. Please follow the advisory.” the Traffic police said in an X post.

Traffic Advisory



The restrictions will be enforced from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm local time.

Delhi traffic advisory

According to the advisory, the route of the parade will be: Vijay Chowk > Kartavyapath > C-Hexagon > R/A Statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose > Tilak Marg > Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg > Netaji Subhash Marg > Red Fort.

Traffic restrictions

On Thursday, C-Hexagon will be closed from 9:15 am till the parade crossed Tilak Marg.

Traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed in both directions from 10:30 am and will be allowed depending upon the movement of the parade.

Delhi Traffic Police suggested alternate routes for road users if the journey is unavoidable.

North-South Corridor

Ring Road Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – IP Flyover – Rajghat – Ring Road.

Madarsa – Lodhi Road 'T' point – Aurobindo Marg – AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Vande Mataram Marg – Shankar Road – Park Street – Mandir Marg.

East-West Corridor

Ring Road – Bhairon Road – Mathura Road – Lodhi Road – Aurobindo Road – AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Vande Mataram Marg – Shankar Road – Park Street or Mandir Marg.

Ring Road – Boulevard Road – Barf Khana Chowk – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Faiz Road – Vande Mataram Marg – R/A Shankar Road.

Ring Road – ISBT – Chandgi Ram Akhara – IP College to Mall Road – Azadpur – Punjabi Bagh.

Commuters can travel via Delhi metro rail services, which remain available at all stations throughout the day.

The traffic advisory also states that no heavy goods vehicle, medium goods vehicle or light goods vehicle will be allowed to enter Delhi borders on January 23 until the full dress rehearsal is over. However, essential services are exempted from these restrictions.

Traffic advisory has also been issued for Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) and Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies)