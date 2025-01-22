The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday (Jan 22) released its manifesto for the Delhi assembly election while prioritising middle-class welfare.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal released the manifesto, which comprised a seven-point charter of demands for the central government to consider in the upcoming Union Budget.

He said that the middle class in the country had become a victim of tax terrorism.

"(Some) parties have created their vote bank in the name of religion and caste and they make promises for a few industrialists so that they donate money. Between this notebank (industrialists) and votebank (others), the middle class is nowhere to be seen. The middle class has been crushed between them. The middle class of India has become the ATM of the government. The truth remains that the Indian middle class is the victim of tax terrorism," Kejriwal said in a video message.

He called this one of the reasons behind brain drain.

"In 2023 itself (approximately) 2.16 lakh people have left the country," Kejriwal said, adding, "We have increased the education budget for the middle class, reduced electricity and water bills, after the elections we will implement Sanjeevani Yojana for free treatment of the elderly."

'Dedicate next budget to middle class'

Kejriwal highlighted seven demands stating that the upcoming budget should be the one for the middle class.

"We demand that the next budget of the country be dedicated to the middle class. Today I make seven demands from the central government. They should increase the education budget from two per cent to 10 per cent. The fees in private schools must be regulated," the former Delhi CM said, adding that subsidies and scholarships must be provided for higher education.

He further emphasised the need to increase the health budget stating that it should be increased to 10 per cent and the tax on health insurance should be removed.

"The income tax exemption limit should be increased from seven lakh rupees to at least 10 lakh rupees," he said, adding that Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential commodities should be abolished.

The AAP chief also said that the Centre should start the 50 per cent concession in Railways that was earlier provided to senior citizens.

"Strong retirement plans and pension schemes should be made for senior citizens and senior citizens should be given free and good treatment in all government and private hospitals across the country," he said.

Seven demands

Education Reform: Increase the education budget from 2% to 10% and implement a fee cap on private schools.

Increase the education budget from 2% to 10% and implement a fee cap on private schools. Healthcare: Increase the health budget to 10% and remove tax from health insurance.

Increase the health budget to 10% and remove tax from health insurance. Tax Relief: Raise the income tax exemption limit from Rs 7 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs.

Raise the income tax exemption limit from Rs 7 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs. GST Reform: Abolish GST on essential commodities.

Abolish GST on essential commodities. Senior Citizen Benefits: Implement strong retirement plans and provide free treatment across the country for senior citizens.

Implement strong retirement plans and provide free treatment across the country for senior citizens. Railway Discounts: Reinstate discounts for senior citizens in railways.

Reinstate discounts for senior citizens in railways. Subsidies and Scholarships: Provide subsidies and scholarships for higher education.

(With inputs from agencies)