The death toll in the Jalgaon train accident in Maharashtra, a western Indian state, has risen to 13. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when passengers of the Pushpak Express stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train. The Karnataka Express was passing through the adjacent track at the same time, and several people were hit by the moving train.

The Pushpak Express, which runs from Lucknow to Mumbai, was near Jalgaon when rumours of a fire aboard one of its coaches caused panic among passengers.

The injured individuals have been admitted to the Civil Hospital Jalgaon and are undergoing treatment. However, the Railways confirmed there was no fire.

Railway Ministry announces compensation

The Railway Ministry announced a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh ($1734.66) each for the families of the victims, Rs 50,000 ($578.22) for people who are seriously injured and Rs 5,000 ($57.82) for minor injuries.

"Ex gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh ($1734.66) each has been announced for the kins of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident, Rs 50,000 ($578.22) to the people who are seriously injured and Rs 5,000 ($57.82) to the people who have sustained minor injuries," the Office of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement.

PM Modi condoled the deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

"Anguished by the tragic accident on the railway tracks in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office stated in a post on X.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh ($5782.19) in financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives. The state government will also cover all medical expenses for the injured.

