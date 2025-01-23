The Indian entertainment industry woke up to a rude shock today as popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma received a death threat via email from Pakistan. An FIR has been filed and the police are now investigating the matter.

Kapil Sharma receives death threat, sender asks for reply within 8 hours

Kapil Sharma is not the only Indian celebrity to have received a threatening email. He joins the likes of Rajpal Yadav, Sugandha Mishra and Remo D'Souza who were also targeted similarly recently.

An FIR has been filed under section 351(3) of BNS. The email was sent from Pakistan, according to the police. The email reads, "We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality."

The sender signed off as 'BISHNU'.

Police also revealed that the email's sender sought a reply from Kapil Sharma within eight hours and warned him of dire consequences on both personal and professional fronts if he didn't agree.

After he received the email, Kapil Sharma registered a complaint with the police.

Rajpal Yadav and 2 other Bollywood celebrities received similar death threats

Prior to him, Sugandha Mishra and Remo D'Souza had also filed complaints at the police station after receiving a similar mail. Actor Rajpal Yadav also received the mail on December 14 last year. He filed the complaint with police on December 17. It took that long for Rajpal Yadav as the email went straight to his spam folder.

Salman Khan death threat

Mumbai police are now looking into the matter. These threats are being taken seriously in the wake of politician Baba Siddique’s murder as he was shot dead near his house in the Bandra area of Mumbai in October last year. His murder was claimed by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Meanwhile, another high-profile star Salman Khan has been on their radar. Salman has stepped up his security and installed bullet-proof windows on his balcony since he keeps getting death threats from several people who claim to be a part of the gang.

Saif Ali Khan attack

Another Bollywood star, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder who entered his house to attempt burglary. When caught, he stabbed Saif Ali Khan six times resulting in the actor being rushed to the hospital. Saif was discharged from the hospital after five days following surgery.