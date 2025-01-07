8 months after gunshots were fired outside his Mumbai home Galaxy Apartments, Salman Khan has now fortified his home with bulletproof glass and electric fencing.



Various paparazzi accounts shared pictures of the upgraded security on social media. The 59-year-old actor’s security has been enhanced following the murder of his close friend and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Khan himself has received death threats.



In April 2024, gunshots were fired outside his Bandra residence in the early hours of the morning. Four were arrested subsequently. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang took responsibility for the attack.

Salman Khan's home fortified

The pictures show Salman’s house covered with blue-coloured bulletproof glass. A few workers were seen installing the glass at the actor’s residence.

Salman Khan has been provided with Y-plus security after receiving multiple death threats from the Bishoni gang. A police escort vehicle also accompanies the actor's car at all the outdoor locations. Additionally, a constable trained in handling all weapons is assigned to protect Khan.

Security has also been beefed up at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Maharashtra's Panvel where the actor often visits.

The actor has received several death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and its associates, who had previously targeted Salman over his involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Meanwhile, Salman is continuing with work amid high-security cover. The actor is currently shooting for the eighteenth season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss and his upcoming film, Sikandar which is set to release on Eid 2025.

