A court in India's national capital New Delhi was likely to decide on Wednesday (Jan 22) whether or not to direct an FIR after a plea alleged that two paintings of the late artist and Padma awardee MF Husain "hurt religious sentiments".

A report by the news agency PTI said that the two paintings featured Hindu deities, Hanuman and Ganesh. The paintings were displayed at an art gallery in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, a hearing was held regarding the matter.

'This is obscenity'

During the hearing, the complainant and advocate Amita Sachdeva, said that most revered entities of Sanatan Dharma—Hanuman and Ganesh—were insulted in Husain's paintings.

"This is obscenity. Depicted most revered deities in an obscene manner—a deliberate and malicious insult. Husain may be the greatest artist in the world, but he has no right to insult my deities," Sachdeva argued.

Sachdeva claimed there was an advertisement, and thousands of people saw the painting of "deities being ridiculed."

"Prima facie case is made out for exhibiting such offensive paintings for public viewing and hurting religious sentiments," the complainant further said.

Paintings seized

On Monday (January 20), Judicial Magistrate First Class Sahil Monga ordered the seizure of Husain's paintings and reserved the order on FIR after hearing the arguments (of the case).

Ordering the seizure, Monga cited the police's action taken report, which said the investigating officer seized the security camera footage and the network video recorder of the art gallery.

As per the action taken report, the art exhibition was held privately, and the paintings, including the two in question, were only to display the original work of Husain.

(With inputs from agencies)