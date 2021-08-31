Watch: Taliban engages in celebratory gunfire as US troops leave; 2 fighters die due to gunshot wound

As the US troops left Afghanistan, the Taliban engaged in celebratory gunfire in Kabul as reports claimed the group had taken control of Kabul airport.

"The last US soldier has left Kabul airport and our country gained complete independence," Taliban spokesman Qari Yusuf said.

Reports claimed at least two Taliban militants were shot dead during the celebrations with several Taliban fighters dressed in US uniforms as the American troops left the country.

At-least two #Taliban extremists are killed due to gunshot wounds caused by their celebration for departure of the last American troops from #Afghanistan at Kabul airport!

The US left Afghanistan one minute before the start of Tuesday as passengers boarded the C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai international airport.

President Biden had set August 31 as the final date for troops to pull out from the country. The final withdrawal effort was marked by a terror attack last week in which 13 US service members were killed and several Afghans were killed.

The terror group ISIS-K had claimed responsibility for the attack as the US carried out retaliatory strikes killing two militants in a drone strike.

The US authorities said under 200 or close to 100 Americans remain in Afghanistan although the "military component" of the withdrawal has been completed.

"Any legitimacy and any support will have to be earned," Blinken said about the Taliban as the group began to take full control of the country.

UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution requiring the Taliban to honour commitment to allow people to freely leave the country although there was no mention of a "safe zone".

French President Emmanuel Macron had mentioned a "safe zone" to be created to allow evacuation of "at-risk" Afghans.

The UNSC resolution said the Taliban should allow "safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals."

