Biden urges Taliban to honour commitments as under 200 Americans still left in Afghanistan  

As the 20-year military presence of the US in Afghanistan ends, President Joe Biden said Taliban must honour commitments on safe passage. There are 200 Americans still left, who want to move out.

Biden added the Secretary of State Antony Blinken will lead the continued coordination with international partners to ensure the safe passage for any US citizens, Afghan partners or foreign nationals, who still want to leave the war-torn country.

Blinken said less than 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan, who want to leave, and the US will make efforts to get them out. The US would work with the neighbours of Afghanistan to secure their departure either overland or by charter flight once the Kabul airport re-opens, Blinken added.

The US president also said the continued efforts also include the work to build on the UN Security Council resolution, which sent a clear message about the international community’s expectations from the Taliban that it would deliver on moving forward, notably freedom of travel.

President said, “The Taliban has made commitments on safe passage and the world will hold them to their commitments. It will include ongoing diplomacy in Afghanistan and coordination with partners in the region to reopen the airport allowing for continued departure for those who want to leave and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan."

