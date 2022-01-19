Watch: Pakistan's Foreign Minister caught on tape mocking Xi Jinping 

Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was caught on camera criticising Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He was approached by a Pakistani student about China's travel ban.

When a Pakistani student asked why individuals from Malaysia were allowed to return to China but Pakistanis were not, "Permitted to return to China?"

Qureshi replied that "even Xi Jinping doesn't go anywhere."

Xi has not left China in last 24 months — and counting.

Pakistan citizens have been barred from entering China since 2020.

Pakistani students are the ones who are suffering the most as a result of this decision.

Around 28,000 Pakistani students are enrolled in Chinese universities.



Despite claims from multiple sources that re-entry is imminent, no formal direction has been issued to allow students to return.

Pakistani students fear that if they are unable to return to China, their Chinese education will be rendered useless.

Foreign medical qualifications obtained without on-the-job training will not be recognised in Pakistan, angering medical students who have been affected by the circumstance.

