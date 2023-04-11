Watch | Pak ex-PM’s daughter Maryam Nawaz asks interviewer to stop airing when confronted with tough questions

A video of Pakistan ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, stopping a journalist from airing a question and her response about allegedly possessing a BMW car is making waves on social media platforms.

The viral clip, which has been widely circulating on social media since Monday, allegedly didn’t make it into the final cut when the interview was aired.

It begins with Maryam saying, "One second, cut it out," while ordering the TV anchor to stop. "Did you never have a BMW car in 2009-10?'' the interviewer asked to which Maryam responded, "No."

It was at this moment, Maryam’s facial expression changed and she started appearing perturbed when the interviewer pressed with the questions on possession of the BMW car.

"Are you taking a video of this? Please shut it down," Maryam said. "Honestly, I don't know about this. I will check the facts and figures," she said, adding she will get back.

The anchor responds by saying, "Please don't worry." When he started asking another question, Maryam promptly responded, "Don't do it [record it], let me hear the question first. I don't have any vehicle brother."

But when she was pressed about her alleged possession of a BMW vehicle, Maryam interrupts and asks him, "Where is it? Is it in the record?" The anchor responds, "This is in JIT findings. This is in record."

The anchor was quoting a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report against Nawaz Sharif's family assets about a BMW car which was gifted to her by the UAE Royal Family, adding that the car was sold at a profit in 2011-12.

A disturbed Maryam then asked, "What?" The anchor then tells her that it is declared in her income tax returns. Maryam, however, denied having any BMW vehicle and asks the TV staff to "shut it down please."

بریکنگ نیوز ،

ایک اور کلپ سامنے آگیا،

سنیئے وہ کلپ جو مریم نواز صاحبہ نے ریکارڈ کرنے سے روک دیا تھا pic.twitter.com/ChCKZsWGXC — Siddique Jan (@SdqJaan) April 10, 2023 ×

It is alleged that the journalist was pressured by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leader to “cut out” the portions of the interview.

According to the Pakistani media, the value of the BMW car was declared as Rs 3.5 million in her income tax returns for the year 2009-10. And the same car was declared to be sold for Rs 19.66 million in 2011-12. It raised the eyebrows of many as such price escalation was considered abnormal.

Alleged audio leak of PM Shehbaz Sharif goes viral, talks about Maryam Nawaz's son-in-law

The video clip of the interview has since garnered reactions from several users.

Sharing a clipping of the interview on Twitter, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said, "I wish I was rich enough to own a BMW and didn't even know I had such an expensive car. But for this, it is necessary to be polite and dumb."

"Best part of the interview how come this part was excluded from the original script?" Chaudhry added.

Hitting back at the PTI leader, the PML-N said the only thing Maryam said was she did not have information at the moment instead of lying blatantly. "Her honesty is what has won her millions of proud fans.”

Maryam later clarified while responding to the PTI leader's tweet that she did not have adequate information and hence, couldn’t answer the question on the car.

"Probably they are used to lying & expect others to do that too. I did not have the required info and did not want to say anything that was factually not correct."

(With inputs from agencies)