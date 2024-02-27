Video: Maryam Nawaz snubs former PTI lawmaker during oath-taking ceremony

As Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Pakistan prime minister and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) patriarch Nawaz Sharif took oath as the first woman chief minister of a Pakistani province, social media was set ablaze by a viral video capturing an intriguing moment between Nawaz and PML-N leader Uzma Kardar.

Uzma Kardar became a lawmaker on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) reserved seat after the February 8 general election. She was previously elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab as a candidate of jailed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a reserved seat for women in the 2018 Pakistani general election. She was expelled from the PTI in July 2020 allegedly for 'anti-party activities'.

The spotlight of the oath-taking ceremony quickly shifted to a video circulating on social media, where Nawaz appears to remove Kardar's hand from her shoulder following a warm embrace. Hello @UzmaKardar pic.twitter.com/8SSoW0nUlH — Ahmed Janjua (@AhmedWJanjua) February 26, 2024 × The clip, now widely shared, unfolds with Kardar warmly embracing Nawaz, only for the latter to swiftly disengage from the gesture.

The incident has become a centre of online discussions, prompting speculation and interpretations.

Seeking to address the social media frenzy, Kardar attributed Nawaz's abrupt action to her hand being oily. "I was eating halwa puri in the morning. Maryam sahiba came and said salaam. I forgot that my hand was oily, and I hugged her," explained Kardar, while shedding light on the context of the video.

Also watch | Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz becomes first woman Chief Minister in Punjab province × Kardar added. "It was my mistake; if I had been Maryam Nawaz, I would have reacted the same way. I should have been more careful."

In response to netizens questioning Nawaz's support and party ticket allocation to Kardar, the PML-N leader said: "You people are deeply shocked at how Maryam sahiba has supported me and given me a party ticket. I will send you Bernol."

My win 'victory of every woman, mother, sister': Maryam Nawaz

Meanwhile, following the oath-taking ceremony, Maryam Nawaz said that her designation as Punjab chief minister is the "victory of every woman, every mother, every sister."

A photograph of her late mother Kulsoom was seen by her side as she spoke.

"Today, this victory is not just mine. It is the victory of every woman, every mother…and I hope I am not the last. This victory for women should continue even after me," she added.