Taliban open fire to disperse demonstrators who chant anti-Pakistan slogans in Kabul

As the Taliban consolidated its hold over Afghanistan, hundreds of people protested in Kabul on Tuesday chanted anti-Pakistan slogans.

Reports said the Taliban fired shots to disperse the protests in the capital. The rally was mainly led by women outside the Pakistan embassy with at least 70 people taking part in the demonstrations.

Anti Pakistan protests in Kabul, happening right now pic.twitter.com/t1SISw9RWY — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) September 7, 2021 ×

The development comes as Pakistan's intelligence ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed met with Mullah Baradar during his visit to Kabul on Monday.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had confirmed that the ISI chief had met Baradar. Taliban had earlier assured Pakistan that Afghanistan's territory won't be used for terrorist activities amid the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan(TTP) threat in the border areas.

Last week at least three Pakistan paramilitary soldiers were killed and 20 wounded in a suicide attack in Quetta as the

(TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

