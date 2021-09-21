Taliban announce expansion to interim Cabinet, fail to include women again despite outcry

By naming more ministers and deputies, the Taliban have expanded their interim Cabinet on Tuesday.

They still failed to appoint any women and have doubled down on a hardline course despite the international outcry that followed their initial presentation of an all-male government lineup earlier this month.

The international community seems to have been saying that it will judge the Taliban by their actions, and that recognition of a Taliban-led government would be linked to the treatment of women and minorities.

At a news conference, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid held out the possibility of adding women to the Cabinet at a later time, but did not give any specifics.

Mujahid also said the Taliban are preparing rules for allowing teenage girls and women to return to schools and jobs in line with Islamic law, but did not say when that might happen.

In defence of the latest additions to the Cabinet, Mujahid said they included members of ethnic minorities, such as the Hazaras. The leader said the deputies were chosen for their technical skills.

Bristling at international conditions for recognition, Mujahid said there was no reason for withholding it. "It is the responsibility of the United Nations to recognise our government (and) for other countries, including European, Asian and Islamic countries, to have diplomatic relations with us," he said.

