In first address at UN General Assembly 2021, US President Joe Biden says ended Afghan war to enter new era of diplomacy  

In first address before the UN General Assembly 2021, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that closing the period of relentless war, the US will usher into a new era of diplomacy by using the power of the development aid to invest in new ways for helping people around the world.

The president seems to have set the table for his administration to shift attention to intensive diplomacy as there is no shortage of crisis around the globe.

Noting his decision to end America's longest war last month in Afghanistan, Biden said he is driven by a belief that "to deliver for our own people, we must also engage deeply with the rest of the world".

Biden said, "We've ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan. And as we close this period of relentless war, we're opening a new era of relentless diplomacy of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world."

Eight months into his presidency, the US president has been out of sync with allies on the chaotic ending to the US war in Afghanistan.

Despite these differences, Biden hopes to use the address at the General Assembly as well as a series of one-on-one and larger meetings with world leaders this week to make the case for American leadership on the world stage.

