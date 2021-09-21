Biden urges action on climate during his address at UNGA

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden delivered his first address to the United Nations General Assembly. He discussed issues of global importance like climate change and the coronavirus.

Challenges that require a united response include “ending this pandemic, addressing the climate crisis, managing shifts in global power dynamics, shaping the role of the world on vital issues like trade, cyber and emerging technologies and facing the threat of terrorism as it stands today,” Biden said.

Biden told that the US would "double" its contribution to climate finance.

"This will make the United States a leader in public climate finance," Biden told world leaders in New York, saying he would work with Congress to achieve the goal.

The president urged the world to turn from conflict toward cooperation against the urgent threats of climate change and disease.

He described climate change and the continuing coronavirus pandemic as “urgent and looming crises wherein lie enormous opportunities,” if the globe can “work together to seize” them.

Meanwhile, he also spoke about tensions with China as he said that the US is “not seeking a new Cold War.”

Biden highlighted growing concerns about rising tensions between the two countries without directly addressing China.

“We are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocks,” he clarified.