Rowing a boat to nowhere lands Pakistan's Interior Minister in memes 

Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has done it again. This time, Ahmad set off social media buzzing with interesting comments by rowing a boat to nowhere.

In a recently posted video, Ahmad can be seen gently rowing a boat at a lake. The caption said, “Second day of Eid: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed sailing at Freedom House."

The minister posted the video on all of his social media accounts. For around 49 seconds, he is continuously rowing the boat. But the boat doesn’t appear to be moving.

The video soon caught the attention of netizens, who commented and reposted it with hilarious comments. The video has also inspired several memes.

Earlier, Ahmad claimed that Islamabad police fired a little tear gas on some protesters because the canisters had been unused for a long time, and that they were just trying to test the tear gas.

In the said protests in Islamabad, federal government employees had taken to the streets to demand a 40 per cent hike in their salaries. But the Pakistan government responded with several cubic metres of tear gas.

At that time, many believed that the shelling was done to disperse the protesters. Turns out, it was just for fun.

(With inputs from agencies)