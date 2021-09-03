Panjshir: Taliban declare victory over last holdout, resistance leaders deny

The Taliban declared on Friday that they had taken full control of Afghanistan "by the mercy of Allah almighty," destroying the Panjshir opposition.

"We have complete control of Afghanistan, thanks to Allah Almighty's blessing. The insurgents have been defeated, and Panjshir is now under our control," As per Reuters, one Taliban commander stated.

Resistance leaders, on the other hand, maintained that the conflict was still going on.

Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, one of the opposition's top leaders, told Tolo News that allegations that he had fled the country were false.

امرالله صالح، یکی از فرماندهان جبهه مقاومت، به طلوع‌نیوز می‌گوید که وی در پنجشیر است و هم اکنون نبردهای شدید میان جبهه مقاومت و گروه طالبان جریان دارد. #طلوع‌نیوز pic.twitter.com/HGnRLFqtog — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) September 3, 2021 ×

On Thursday night, the fighting became more intense, prompting former President Hamid Karzai to call on both sides to stop fighting, saying that additional killing is not good for Afghanistan or the Afghan people.

According to a Twitter account that appears to belong to Panjshir leader Ahmad Massoud, the report of the Panjshir takeover circulating in Pakistani media is a fake.



"Inshallah, conquering Panjshir will be my final day in Panjshir," he wrote.

News of Panjshir conquests is circulating on Pakistani media. This is a lie. Conquering Panjshir will be my last day in Panjshir, inshallah. — Ahmad Massoud (@Mohsood123) September 3, 2021 ×

According to reports, the Taliban teamed up with al-Qaida to invade Afghanistan's formerly impenetrable province.



Al Arabiya TV stated that "Al-Qaida militant elements are helping the Taliban in invading Panjshir."

(With inputs from agencies)