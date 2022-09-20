Pak’s Punjab assembly passes resolution to initiate treason charges against PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been accused of committing treason for consulting his elder brother and ex-PM ‘fugitive’ Nawaz Sharif in London for the appointment of the next Army Chief.

A resolution was passed by the Punjab state assembly in this regard, seeking action against the prime minister under Article 6 (treason) of Pakistan’s Constitution.

The resolution was introduced by Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja on Monday and it was passed with a majority vote against Sharif.

Punjab province is ruled by ousted ex-PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and its ally party Pakistan Muslim League (Q)—a centre-right party in Pakistan.

The resolution claims that the PM met “fugitive” Nawaz Sharif, a three-time prime minister of Pakistan, in London a couple of days ago on the appointment of the new army chief, which not only amounts to the prime minister’s oath preventing him from sharing sensitive matters with unrelated persons but also an insult to the institution of the army.

Shehbaz was in London to attend the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

According to local media reports, he also met his brother Nawaz during his stay in the city and discussed the appointment of the next Army chief with him.

The former PM has been living in London since November 2019 after Lahore High Court granted him bail for eight weeks on medical grounds.

London Nawaz was serving a seven-year sentence in a corruption case at Lahore jail.

The controversy surrounding the meet comes at a time when incumbent Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is due to retire in late November this year.

The coalition government led by Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N) has said it would consult its allies and the army’s top brass to appoint the next army chief.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: