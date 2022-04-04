Pakistan's political crisis: Imran Khan nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM

In the midst of the Islamic Republic's tremendous political instability, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated former Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed for the position of caretaker prime minister on Monday.

Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's former information and law minister, tweeted the news.

According to Pakistani media reports, Gulzar's proposal comes after President Arif Alvi requested recommendations for the appointment of a caretaker prime minister in letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

On Sunday, Qasim Suri, the National Assembly's Deputy Speaker, denied a no-trust resolution against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration, declaring it a violation of Article 5 of the country's Constitution.

Following this, President Arif Alvi, at Prime Minister Imran Khan's request, dissolved the Assembly.

According to authorities, new elections will be held within the next 90 days.

Also read | Fresh elections in 90 days? What's next for Pakistan politics?

The Supreme Court started hearings on a suo-moto notice issued by Dy Speaker Qasim Suri against a no-confidence motion, with Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial stating that an appropriate order would be issued on the subject.

Also read | 'Im the dim': How Pakistan PM Imran Khan turned out to be a terrible caricature of the champion cricketer

The President clarified the situation by saying that Imran Khan would remain Prime Minister till a caretaker PM is appointed.

Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 3, 2022 ×

Watch | Pakistan political turmoil: 'Imran Khan has plunged entire country into a crisis,' says Gul Bukhari

(With inputs from agencies)